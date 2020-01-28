By Vivienne Clarke

Psychology teacher Ben Kavanagh from Kilcullen in Co. Kildare, who has been living in the Chinese city of Wuhan for almost two years, has told of his concern that if he were to leave the city he could be spreading the coronavirus.

Mr Kavanagh told of how he “did a big shop” on Sunday morning so he has enough supplies for 10 to 14 days.

Staying indoors is the safest way to avoid being infected, he said. “When I went out on Sunday I wore a mask.”

It was difficult to describe the situation, he added because there are no people around.

Everyone is keeping to themselves because there is such a long incubation period.

Tuesday was Mr Kavanagh’s birthday, but he declined the offer of a friend to visit and help him celebrate. “I said no because there’s no way to tell if anyone is infected.”

He admitted that he is a little more worried now than he was last week, “there’s not much point in worrying, but if the situation gets worse then I might worry.

“I’m trying my best not to get infected.”

Asked about possible measures by the Irish government to bring citizens home, Mr Kavanagh said he would feel like he was leaving his life behind. “What if leaving would spread the virus more?”

Image: An empty street in Wuhan. Photo: PA