A 29-year-old Irish man has died following an avalanche at a ski resort in Switzerland.

The man, who is understood to have been living in Switzerland, died in the avalanche at Col des Gentianes at Siviez near Nendaz on Monday.

Police said that the man was “a 29-year-old Irish national residing in Valais”.

In a statement, they said: “At around 12:20pm, three skiers left the marked slope.

“When a snow plow broke away, one of the skiers was carried away and buried.

“After the rescue, he was flown by helicopter to the Sion hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs told The Irish Times that it was aware of the incident and “stands ready to provide consular assistance”.

It comes after several days of heavy snowfall across Switzerland. Seven people have reportedly died as a result of avalanches in recent days on the Alps.

This includes a 38-year-old British man who was swept away from the slopes at the Verbier resort, to the east of Geneva, on Monday morning.