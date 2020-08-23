The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) have said that while they offer general advice, they had no role in the organising or clearance of the Oireachtas Golf Society event, which took place in Clifden on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the IHF said they encourage hotels and guesthouses to comply with public health guidelines, but have no part in enforcing, monitoring or implementing such guidance.

The event, held in the Station House Hotel in Connemara, became a point of controversy after it was reported in the Irish Examiner that several senior politicians were in attendance, despite the dinner allegedly breaching current Covid-19 restrictions.

Former Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary resigned from his ministerial position after it emerged that he had attended the event.

European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan, who also attended the event, tweeted on Friday that he attended “on the clear understanding that the organisers and the hotel concerned had been assured [by the Irish Hotels Federation] that the arrangements put in place would be in compliance with the Government’s guidelines.”

The IHF added that the delay between the issuing of wider Government public health advice and updated guidelines for businesses has been challenging for the hospitality and tourism industry.

The IHF said the time-lag between public health and sector-specific advice has led to an established process with the Department of Tourism, allowing the status quo to remain in place until updated guidelines are issued for businesses from the Department.

On Tuesday night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country, including a limit of six people from three households at indoor gatherings and 15 people at outdoor gatherings.

Prior to the Taoiseach’s announcement, up to 50 people were permitted to attend indoor events where social distancing could be maintained as part of phase three of the lifting of restrictions.

However, until new legislation can be drawn up to implement the new restrictions, the existing Phase Three guidelines still apply.

It is understood there were over 80 people in attendance at the golf society event, with a partition in place to divide the room in two.

On Friday, Gardaí confirmed they would be investigating the alleged breach of Covid-19 restrictions at the event.

The IHF statement added that Fáilte Ireland is currently in the process of updating the relevant guidelines for businesses in the sector and that they will be available next week.

The statement concluded: “Health and safety is of paramount importance to the Irish Hotels Federation and our members, and we continue to work closely with the Government to ensure public health advice and latest guidance is effectively communicated to our industry.”