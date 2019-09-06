The Irish Heart Foundation says it’s “dismayed” after planning permission was granted for a fast-food restaurant near a primary school in North Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála rejected an appeal from the charity against the drive-thru outlet proposed for Skerries.

Head of Advocacy at the Irish Heart Foundation Chris Macey is calling on the Government to address the issue of fast-food restaurants opening near schools.

“75% of Irish schools have at least one and 30% have at least five fast food outlets within a kilometre of their gates. It’s clear that many junk food restaurant chains deliberately cluster around schools to boost business.

“An Bord Pleanála says in its ruling that careful consideration was given to the ‘appropriateness and location’ of this outlet to local schools.

“We don’t accept that – the proliferation of these restaurants close to locations where children live, learn and play is helping to drive our child obesity crisis and has to be urgently stopped.”

He’s says ‘no fry zone’ legislation should be introduced to prevent planning permission for new hot food takeaways within one kilometre of primary and secondary schools.

“This is a measure that is evidence-based, supported by the public, cost-free, and, in association with other important measures, will help reduce overweight and obesity among our children,” said Mr Macey.

“So if policymakers won’t even do this, you’d have to ask what do they have the stomach for in protecting children’s health in the midst of Ireland’s obesity crisis.”