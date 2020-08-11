People in Ireland have been invited for a free staycation on an Irish farm – provided that they are willing to get their hands a little dirty.

Staycationers across the island can enjoy a trip with both free food and accommodation in exchange for some work each day of their stay on a host farm.

Though volunteering with WWOOF, or World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms, is a rite of passage for many young travellers around the world, Irish residents are now being encouraged to staycation in their own country in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While many have tried their hand at baking bread or growing vegetables during the country’s lockdown period, educational charity WWOOF is now calling people to further embrace their green fingers and staycation on an Irish farm in place of one further afield.

Sustainable living

Volunteers will be given the opportunity to learn more about sustainable living and organic farming through hands on experience, such as sowing seeds, planting crops and caring for animals, and will get “a breath of fresh country air for the weekend into the bargain.”

They can find themselves hosted by organic farms, small holdings and gardeners around the country, who will provide accommodation and food in exchange for their work.

WWOOF has been operating in the country for 40 years but is now focusing on working with volunteers in Ireland rather than those from abroad due to Covid-19.

Volunteers will have the freedom to stay for just a weekend or to extend their working holiday at home throughout the summer.

The organisation is hoping that staycationers will “get out of the city” for the summer and learn more about cultivating a productive garden, bringing what they have learnt back with them upon their return.

Interested staycationers can visit WWOOF’s website to get their working holiday started.