An Irish evacuation mission in Kabul Airport has concluded on Thursday with the rescue of 26 Irish citizens and their dependants.

The Irish Times reports that this is in addition to the 10 people who were evacuated before the arrival of the Emergency Consular Assistance Team (ECAT), which is made up of Irish diplomats and members of the Army Ranger Wing.

However, the Department of Defence said it is now aware of 75 more Irish citizens or residents requiring support, with the number remaining “fluid”.

The Department said approximately 60 Irish citizens and their family members, along with a further 15 Afghan citizens with Irish residency, are requesting assistance.

“This is an ongoing consular operation and efforts will continue to support Irish citizens, residents and their dependants in Afghanistan. At this time, our strong advice is against coming to or remaining at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) due to security threats,” it said in a statement.

‘Deteriorating security situation’

On Thursday evening, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney praised the Irish evacuation mission.

“I would like to thank the members of the ECAT team for their rapid deployment to such a challenging and complex environment and for their excellent work in securing the successful evacuation of 26 people,” he said in a statement.

“I know there are many in Ireland today with deep concerns for family members, friends and colleagues who remain in Afghanistan.

“Along with other countries, our team needed to evacuate due to the deteriorating security situation. I can give full assurance that the overall consular effort is continuing and we remain strongly committed to assisting those requiring ongoing consular support in Afghanistan.”

Earlier, the ECAT managed to secure seats for Irish passport holders on the aircraft of other nations before themselves departing this afternoon, shortly after a devastating suicide bomb outside the airport gates which killed several and injured dozens more.

Injured

It is understood no members of the Irish team were injured in the blast.

The team members left on two separate flights on Thursday afternoon. One is a French military flight destined for Paris, where it will land this evening. It is understood the other flight is likely to land in Abu Dhabi in the UAE where the Irish Government jet is on standby.

The mission, which lasted about 36 hours, has been viewed as a success by officials.

Sources said the rapidly deteriorating security situation at the airport was not the main reason the Irish team left when it did on Thursday afternoon.

The ECAT mission was only ever intended to last a short period of time and it is expected that there is little likelihood of further Irish citizens being able to make it to the airport over the coming days.