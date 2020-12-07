Irish Distillers, makers of some of the world’s most enjoyed whiskeys and Ireland’s leading supplier of spirits and wines, is looking for Waterford graduates to join the 2021/22 Jameson International Graduate Programme.

Successful graduates will have the opportunity to work as a Jameson Brand Ambassador with a world-renowned Irish whiskey brand, avail of a world-class training and development programme, with extensive career progression opportunities and work in one of over 30 international markets.

Jameson is looking for applicants from Waterford to follow in the footsteps of Paula Phelan from Ballygunner who is working as a Jameson Brand Ambassador in Indonesia.

Paula Phelan from Ballygunner, who is currently a Jameson Brand Ambassador in Indonesia said: “This is an amazing programme. I studied Business with French in Waterford Institute of Technology and graduated with a specialisation in management, but I knew marketing was an area I wanted to gain more experience in. I had heard that the opportunities were fantastic as part of the Jameson International Graduate Programme, so I decided to apply.”

“Jameson is a fun and vibrant brand and it’s been really exciting to be a part of its growth in Asia over the last year and I’ve learnt a lot from working with the local team. Aside from the great personal experience of living abroad and immersing myself in new cultures, getting to represent an iconic global brand like Jameson is a truly amazing opportunity. I would encourage anyone thinking about applying, to do so. All you need is serious character, so just make sure to be yourself.”

Applications for the 2021/21 Jameson International Graduate Programme are now open and close on Wednesday 24th February 2021. Applicants should visit jamesongraduateprogramme.com for more information.