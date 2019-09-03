A total of 314 home repossessions were granted in Irish Courts since January, according to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, a total of 314 home repossessions were granted in Irish Courts since January.

290 of these were granted in circuit and district courts, with a further 24 orders granted in the High Court.

Land League campaigner, Gerry O’Boyle, says he’s “not surprised”, because many people are in mortgage difficulties.

Courts gave banks permission to repossess 246 primary homes in the first six months of this year.

15 of those were in Carlow, 11 in Tipperary, 7 in Waterford and 5 in Wexford.

38 primary homes have been repossessed across the South East since January.

Kilkenny was one of only two counties that had no repossessions granted so far this year.