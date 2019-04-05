Irish people consider themselves to be the healthiest in the European Union.

83% of adults perceive their health as good or very good, according to data released by Eurostat today.

This is compared to the EU average of 70% who believe they are in good health.

The EU’s statistical agency assessed those over the age of 16 in all 27 Member States in 2017.

The classification included five levels of self-perceived health status: very good, good, fair, bad and very bad.

In Ireland, 83% of men and 84% of women felt they were in very good or good health.

Among the other Member States, the countries with the highest proportion of the population who shared the same sentiment were Cyprus (78%), Italy and Sweden (both 77%), the Netherlands (76%) and Malta (75%).

At the other end of the scale, the lowest share was reported in Lithuania and Latvia (both 44%), Portugal (49%), Estonia (53%), Poland and Hungary (both 59%).

In the EU, more men than women felt that they were in good health: 72% of men aged over 16 and 67% of women.

When it comes to age groups, the data showed that naturally, the extent to which people rate themselves in good or very good health decreased with age.

In the 16-44 age bracket, 88% of men and 87% of women considered themselves to be healthy.

This dropped to 69% versus 65% in the 45-64 grouping, and 45% to 39% for people aged 65 and over.

In 2017, fewer than 8% overall in the EU assessed their level of health as bad or very bad.

