The world of Irish comedy have paid tribute to comedian Billy Anderson, who died in a road collision in Co Wexford yesterday morning.

Anderson, in his late 30s, also coached Gorey American Football team Wexford Eagles and was on the way to catch the team bus for a game in Craigavon, Co Armagh when the incident occurred.

The American had lived in Wexford with his family for several years and was a regular performer in comedy clubs across the country.

Comedians and venues took to Twitter to send their condolences to his family.

Alison Spittle paid tribute and spoke in a thread about how encouraging and supportive he was to up-and-coming acts.

Gearoid Farrelly, Emma Doran, Rob Sears and Gerry McBride were among others to leave touching posts.

Cherry Comedy at Whelan’s said:

Terrible news today, hearing about the death of Billy Anderson. Don’t think he knew how not to smile, he was always beaming from ear-to-ear

“A pleasure to have him on our stage. Thoughts to his family, friends and his young son. He’ll be missed dearly.”

Ireland’s Smallest Comedy Club said Billy was a “great comedian and lovely guy” in an Facebook post.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Billy Anderson, a great comedian and lovely guy, who we were privileged to have with us at Ireland’s Smallest Comedy Club several times

“Thoughts are with his family and friends right now. RIP Billy, you’ll be missed.”

Central Arts Waterford added: “We’re shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of our friend Billy Anderson, a true gent and a real comic talent.

“Billy graced our stage at Central on a number of occasions and always brought the laughter; we were lucky to have got to know him. Rest In Peace, bud x.”