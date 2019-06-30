The Deputy Mayor of Irish Beats at Beat 102 103 returned tonight to fill in on ceremonial duties while Mayor Rob O’Connor was off on his holibops. Tadhg brought a bit of weird, wonderful and Wang to the show tonight as well as interviews with Limerick’s ‘businesswoman of the year’ Emma Langford and Wexford’s very own Awkward Z. Also, major lol at this…

I said "career in the arts" but my line wasn't great so it sounded like "career in the arse" https://t.co/S1s5EWljMU — Emma Langford (@ELangfordMusic) June 30, 2019

Here’s el playlisto:

8pm – 9pm

Inhaler – My Honest Face Eve Belle – Out of Town Finnian – Where We Go Lloyd John – California Dreaming All Tvvins ft. Sorcha Richardson – No One Is Any Fun Wild Youth – Close Sia Babez – Hit My Line Darce ft. Arian & B.C. – Get Up whenyoung – Future ## Emma Langford Interview ## Emma Langford – Goodbye Hawaii Wang – No Regulars Oscar Blue – A Dance at the Crossroads

9pm – 10pm

1000 Beasts ft. Laura Elizabeth Hughes – Because of April Tim Chadwick – I Need to Know JyellowL – True Colours Awkward Z. – Diamonds ## Awkward Z. Interview ## Awkward Z. – Secrets of Love Nonzus Magnus – Cooler Than You The Divine Comedy – Norman and Norma Kojaque – Flu Shot Lemoncello – Stuck Up On The Staircase Fontaines DC – Dublin City Sky