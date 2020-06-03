One major anti-racism protest due take place on Monday has been cancelled over fears the organisers will face prosecution, however a protest due to take place at the US embassay is going ahead on Saturday.

The protest that is going ahead over the weekend is organised by MASI, Black Pride Ireland and MERJ Ireland.

Concerns were raised after a protest in Dublin on Monday was attended by thousands of people making social distancing impossible.

The demonstrations were organised following the death of George Floyd in America.

Health Minister Simon Harris says protests are too dangerous in the current climate.

“I abhor racism, it makes me feel physically sick to the pit of my stomach,” said Mr Harris.

“I think most people in Ireland abhor racism. It doesn’t mean we can ignore mass gathering guidelines.

“The reality of the situation is regardless of your cause or how just your cause is, large gatherings are dangerous at the moment.”