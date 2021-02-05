By Joleen Murphy

The Irish accent has been found to be one of the least annoying, according to a new study.

Researchers found people could listen to an Irish person speak for three times longer than an American person.

Language Lecturer at Waterford Institute of Technology Chris Mulhall says people tend to like accents that they’ve had a positive experience with.

“If someone goes to Spain every year on holidays and has a continuous experience with the Spanish accent that relates to them enjoying themselves or a positive engagement with another culture.

Therefore when they hear the Spanish accent, they will begin to think of their holidays and that will bring on a positive emotion.”

500 people were asked to listen to a recording of different accents as part of the research.

Participants were able to listen to Irish people for an average of four minutes and 32 seconds, compared to just 90 seconds for Americans.

Chris says people associate accents with emotions.

“You may well have a bad experience abroad in a particular country and when hearing that accent it may elicit a feeling of negativity.

“Or indeed feelings of trust and distrust may come about also from interactions with cultures and as result when they hear the accent.”

Photo Credit: Pexels Image