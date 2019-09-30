Glaslough in Co. Monaghan has been named as Ireland’s tidiest town.

The village beat off competition from more than 900 others.

The Tidy Towns competition is in its 61st year.

The committee in Glaslough is going home with two awards, not only did they clinch the overall award, they also won Tidiest Village.

Blackrock in County Louth was given the claim of tidiest small town, the Large Town award went to Westport in County Mayo, while Ennis in County Clare won Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Minister for Rural Development Michael Ring made the presentation in Dublin this afternoon.

Tom Butler, a committee member at Ballincollig Tidy Towns in Co. Cork said it is a full-time job.

Mr Butler said: “It’s a 52-week-a-year project, we don’t stop anytime during the year and we don’t stop right through the whole year.

“The summer months especially, we are a lot busier, everyone’s out maybe two or three night a week.”

Glaslough in Co. Monaghan. Pic via Google Maps