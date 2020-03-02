Department of Health officials have told a coronavirus briefing this evening that there is still only one confirmed case in the Republic.

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) has today confirmed the risk of widespread sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the EU and UK in the coming weeks as moderate to high.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow to evaluate the evolving international situation and consider Ireland’s ongoing preparedness.

Separately, a public meeting is being held for parents at a Dublin school at the centre of the Republic’s first confirmed case of the infection.

In reponse to the news, the Chief Medical Officer issued the following letter to parents of all school children across the country:

“The decision to close the school for 14 days is a precautionary one and arises because pupils and teachers may have had direct contact with the confirmed case.

“However, siblings not attending the school concerned, parents and other members of the community are not regarded as contacts and can continue their daily routine as normal.”

Sinn Féin has cancelled two public rallies planned for this week after it was confirmed that the first person diagnosed attended the same school as the children of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The general public are advised to follow public health advice;

· Wash your hands properly and regularly

· Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough and sneeze

· Visit HSE.ie for further information and updates