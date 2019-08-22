Ireland’s only quintuplets have celebrated their 18th birthday by going back to the hospital where they were born.

Conor, Cian, Rory, Amy and Dearbhail Cassidy were delivered at the Rotunda Hospital on August 16, 2001.

They were born at just over 25 weeks gestation, weighing between 1 pound 6 ounces to 1 pound 11 ounces.

Cassidy Quintuplets aged 5

Cassidy Quintuplets aged 14

Yesterday, they revisited the hospital and met the midwives and doctors who helped with their high-risk delivery.

They were presented with a birthday cake and balloons to mark the occasion.

The quintuplets celebrating their 18th birthday at Dublin Rotunda Hospital

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Veronica Cassidy said: “It was stressful but every day you came in and your babies were there and it gave you the strength to keep going”

We didn’t think 18 years ago that we would see this day but we have

At her first scan, Veronica was told she was carrying just one child, it wasn’t until 11 weeks they confirmed she was expecting quintuplets.

Multiple births in Ireland have increased over the past 10 years. There is a 95% survival rate for twins, 70% for triplets and 50% for quadruplets

Sheila Breen was in charge of rostering nurses at the time of the quintuplets’ birth.

She says it’s great to see the lovely young people they have become:

“It was great to see them yesterday, they are growing up into five very individual, lovely young people”

The family, from Bridgetown Co. Wexford, have kept in touch with staff at the hospital throughout the years and continue to visit at regular intervals.