By Megan O'Brien

Mist,fog & low cloud will be slow to burn off this morning with the best of the sunny spells in the south Low cloud will break up through the afternoon allowing some sunny spells to develop☁️🌤️ Highs of 17 to 23 degrees, coolest in the north & east in light north easterly breezes pic.twitter.com/oxfSg2xVSW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 29, 2021

It looks like Ireland's Indian summer isn't over just yet.The fine weather is set to continue right into next week with dry and settled conditions predicted.Temperatures may not hit the highs of earlier this week, but are expected to reach the low 20's in parts right up to Friday with a possibility of it getting up to 21 degrees on Wednesday.Rain may be coming next weekend however temperatures will likely remain in the teens.Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather explained what we can look forward to"There's some uncertainty around the end of the week, beyond Friday there's a risk that we could see some showers develop but that really is uncertain at the moment and we could see the dry weather hold into the weekend.So, some uncertainty but the sun may just hold until the following weekend."