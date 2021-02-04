A South-East TD says Ireland’s housing crisis is due to ‘years of neglect’ by past governments.

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion says Ireland’s is a housing market ‘of greed’, run by those ‘seeking to maximise profit rather than provide homes’.

She says greed and neglect have caused the current housing crisis, with property prices across the South-East continue to climb due to a lack of supply, even as the economy faces into a recession.

“What we have allowed is for the Irish property market to be placed in the hands of companies seeking to maximize profits rather than providing homes.

“A property market based on greed.”

Speaking in the Dáil, the Carlow/Kilkenny deputy says the HAP payment has had little effect.

“What we see in practice is those looking for a home are continually pushed out into a rental market that is prohibitively expensive.

“Certainly anyone who can qualify for HAP, the Housing Assistant Payment, those houses are nearly impossible to find and totally unaffordable when you can find one.