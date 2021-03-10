By Robbie Byrne

Drivers who go above motorway limits could be caught under a new system that measures their average speed between two spots.

A pilot project is being installed on the M7 in Co. Tipperary, where 40% of motorists are regularly speeding.

The cameras will be located between Junction 26-Nenagh West and Junction 27-Birdhill.

If successful, the system could be rolled out on other roads where drivers typically slow down passing cameras but then speed up again.

Launch of Ireland’s 1st Mainline Motorway Average Speed Safety Camera system 9/3/21 Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), the RSA & An Garda Síochána are delighted to announce the installation of motorway average speed safety cameras.

Motoring journalist Geraldine Herbert of The Sunday Independent explains how it works: “They measure average speed from two points on a road section.

“So as a vehicle moves into this particular section it’s identified and then it’s identified again when it leaves”, she said.

“The average speed is calculated based on the time interval between those two points

“So in order to maintain your speed limit and to be under the limit, you have to be consistently underneath.”

Michael Rowland, Director, Road Safety, Driver Education & Research, Road Safety Authority said, “It is a proven fact that driving too fast increases your risk of being involved in a serious or fatal collision. Every year, approximately one-third of all road deaths in Ireland are linked to speeding. If we all reduced the average speed on our road network by just 5%, we could reduce road deaths by 20% and injuries by 10%. Safety cameras have been in operation in Ireland since November 2010 and are proven lifesavers.

“They are about saving lives and preventing injuries. Where safety cameras have been deployed, deaths and serious injuries as a result of speeding have reduced. Everyone has a choice; we can slow down and save a life, or we can speed, risk your own life and the lives of others, in addition to risking penalty points and a fine.”