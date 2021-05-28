The first festival of 2021 is due to be held on June 26th.

Plans for a trial event with 3,500 people will take place in Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Other, smaller events are planned in June for Iveagh Gardens in Dublin, INEC Killarney in Co. Kerry and Limerick Concert Hall.

Under plans approved today three households will be allowed to meet up from July 5th even if they haven’t been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Independent TD Tipperary’s Mattie McGrath has criticised the Government for the lack of live music when restrictions ease further:

“We are supposed to be a country that prides ourselves in our culture and traditional song and dance.”

“Why is this? – Are we going to have the lonesome boatman playing in the bars? – or the music of the famine ships?”

“Have you got something against the arts?”