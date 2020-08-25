Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 has been rising steadily over the last number of weeks.

Ireland’s incidence rate of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 has risen to the highest level since late-May.

According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Ireland’s rate has increased to 27.5.

The data is calculated based on the number of cases confirmed in a two-week period, with the rate being updated daily.

Today’s figure is the highest since May 28th, when Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate was 28.6.

In the last week, the incidence rate in the Republic has risen from 22.5 on August 18th.

Despite much higher rates earlier in the pandemic, the UK’s figure has stabilised over the past week, falling to 22.5.

For the past seven days, Ireland has maintained a higher level than the UK, where over 327,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

Despite the increase in Ireland’s incidence rate, ECDC data also shows that testing has been ramped up here.

For the week ending August 16th, Ireland’s testing rate increased to 1117.7, representing the number of tests carried out per 100,000 of the population.

This increase, up from 579.6 the week before, illustrates the increased efforts to detect cases, with the HSE recording the highest number of tests carried out in a single day last Friday.