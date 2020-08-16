Ireland’s 14-day average of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people has jumped to 22.1, surpassing the UK and Germany, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The figure, which is used to decide which countries are on Ireland’s travel green list, was at 15.8 a week ago.

The UK is currently at 18.6 and the rate in Germany is 16.3.

14-day cumulative number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000

Ireland – 22.1

UK- 18.6

Germany- 16.3

Spain- 115.7

Italy- 9.3

France- 41.2

Greece – 21.2

Portugal- 25.7

Malta- 98.7

Poland- 25.7

Sweden- 37.8

Source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

It comes as the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly called on the public to redouble their efforts after the highest number of new Covid-19 cases since May were diagnosed on Saturday.

Public health officials recorded 200 positive tests and no further deaths. Some 68 per cent of the new confirmed cases were in people aged under 45.

The number of patients in hospital with the virus is 16, an increase of two on Friday’s figure. Eight of these patients are in intensive care.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, said there were now multiple clusters of the disease with rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country.

He said: “This is deeply concerning. NPHET [National Public Health Emergency Team] will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days. This virus is still out there and has not gone away.”

