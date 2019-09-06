Ireland’s nurses and midwives are warning that Ireland will lose more young nurses to British hospitals after Brexit.

A survey of student nurses this summer shows seven in 10 have already been offered jobs overseas.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha says migration controls across the EU will make Irish trained nurses a prime-target for British recruiters.

“We know that Irish nurses are always very valued in the UK both in public and private hospitals,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“Our problem now is we have graduating nurses who are not being offered a job in Ireland.

“We believe that that is entirely wrong, we know we have a shortage of just over 1,000 nurses and midwives in this country.

“We need them to keep our services safe and we are not in a position to offer them all jobs.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said that there was good news earlier this week when it was announced that posts had been approved in Waterford, Cork and Kerry hospitals.

“But we still have a problem in Limerick, Galway, Donegal and Sligo.

“That’s just not – at this stage – the right way to approach a problem that is endemic at this point.”