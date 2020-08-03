An expert believes Phase Three of the Government’s plan to reopen society is at a delicate point.

The latest figures identified 53 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic yesterday evening, with no new deaths linked to the virus.

It comes as the number of new confirmed cases announced over the past week has begun to steadily rise.

Trinity College associate professor in immunology, Tomás Ryan, says the upward trend is very worrying: “We don’t have control of the situation.

“Throughout Phase Three we’ve been walking a tightrope and we’re very vulnerable to disruptions, which are only going to increase as pubs open, as schools open, and as winter comes.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team says 80 per cent of new cases are under the age of 45.

Speaking earlier this week, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged people to act responsibly over the bank holiday weekend.

The Cabinet is due to meet tomorrow to discuss the further easing of restrictions, including the potential reopening of pubs that do not serve food.