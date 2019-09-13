The Ireland U20s will return to Cork to defend their Six Nations title next spring.

Ireland captured a memorable Grand Slam earlier this year, securing thrilling home victories over England (35-27) and France (31-29).

The latter game attracted a full house of 8,000 fans to Musgrave Park.

Ireland will open their 2020 campaign by hosting Scotland on Friday, January 31, followed by the visit of Wales the following Friday, February 7.

After a trip to England, Ireland will return to Cork to welcome Italy on Friday, March 6. All home games will kick-off at 7.15pm.

They will conclude the tournament away to France on Friday, March 13.