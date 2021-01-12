By Digital Desk Staff

The Government has announced tightened controls on travel into the Republic amid the Covid-19 pandemic, extending pre-departure testing to all countries.

At present, arrivals from Britain and South Africa are required to provide proof of a negative PCR test for Covid-19, taken within a 72-hour window prior to their arrival.

The requirement is now being extended to passenger arrivals from all countries, from Saturday, January 16th.

Those arriving from Britain and South Africa with proof of a negative test are still required to isolate for 14 days upon entry into the Republic, even if they take a second test after arrival.

Under the new testing requirements, arrivals from countries designated as red or grey under the EU’s traffic light system for travel, and from all other locations outside of Europe, must also continue to restrict their movements for 14 days.

However, restrictions on movement may be lifted after a second negative PCR test result for Covid-19 is received, no less than five days after arrival.

Exemptions

Arrivals from green and orange countries under the EU traffic light system will not be required to restrict their movements upon arrival with proof of a negative Covid-19 test, but must adhere to local public health guidance.

The Department of Transport said checks will be made by the Border Management Unit at Dublin Airport and by An Garda Síochána at other points of entry.

Exemptions will be limited to those currently exempt from testing requirements, such as international transport workers – including hauliers, pilots and aviation crew, masters and maritime crew – and members of An Garda Síochána in the course of their duties.

Children under six will also be exempt.