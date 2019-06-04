Ireland South recount could be resolved in just five days

The recount of the Ireland South European Parliament votes could be resolved by the end of the week, according to returning officer Martin Harvey.

Initial reports had suggested that the process could take as long as 28 working days but Mr Harvey has managed to secure a significant increase in the number of staff taking part in the recount process.

Some 130 people are counting the votes at Nemo Rangers GAA club this morning.

While last week’s count involved approximately 250 staff, this number had expected to drop below 100 for this week’s recount as many staff took annual leave to take part in last week’s count.

However, Mr Harvey confirmed that staff from City Hall, County Hall and the Courts Service have been given additional leave to take part in the process.

Staff are expected to count from 9am to 5pm each day this week, with Mr Harvey hopeful that the process could be resolved by Friday or Saturday.

Mr Harvey also said that if the process is resolved in just a few days that the cost will be “significantly less” than the €1m figure reported over the weekend, though he declined to give a specific figure until the process is entirely resolved.

The 755,987 ballots have remained under Garda supervision at Nemo since counting stopped last Thursday.

The recount was called by Sinn Féin after the distribution of Billy Kelleher’s surplus put Green Party candidate Grace O’Sullivan ahead by 327 votes, potentially costing Liadh Ní Riada her seat.

A recheck of votes on Thursday gave Ms Ní Riada just one extra vote. Sinn Féin members have said they will call a halt to the recount if it appears that it won’t make a difference.