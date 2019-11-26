Ireland is the fourth most expensive country in the European Union for electricity prices, according to latest figures from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical agency.

At 24.23 cent per kWh, Irish electricity costs are 12.22% above the EU average. This means the average customer in Ireland pays an additional €110.88.

Germany, Denmark and Belguim are the top three most expensive.

However, by excluding taxes and charges such as VAT and environmental levies, prices in Ireland are actually the most expensive in terms of the net price of electricity at 49.48% higher than the EU average.

The same report also showed that Ireland has the seventh most expensive gas in the EU at just more than 8% above the average. Excluding taxes and levies, this figure brings Ireland to the fourth most expensive, adding an extra €56.10 to the average gas bill.