Ireland has the highest rate of Covid-19 infection in the world over the past seven days.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins shows Ireland has reported an average of 132 cases per 100,000 people every day.

The next highest country is the Czech Republic which is reporting around 121 cases per capita each day.

The top 10 countries also include Sweden, the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom.

The news comes as the Tanaiste has said that this will be the darkest month for the HSE in terms of Covid-19.

Patients had to be treated in ambulances outside Letterkenny University Hospital last night as there wasn’t enough room inside.

The hospital has apologised and says they’ve secured extra staff and opened 11 more beds to cope with the demand.

Leo Varadkar says the third wave is going to be much worse than the first – and that this will be the darkest month for the HSE.

“We are in the middle of what is a third wave of the Pandemic. It is going to be worst than the first.

“On the upside though, we are better prepared. We have PPE stockpiled, we have about 1,000 more beds than this time last year, we have ICU capacity and more staff.”