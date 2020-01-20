Ireland has the fifth highest number of billionaires per capita, and one of the highest levels of wealth inequalities across the EU.

That’s according to a report launched by Oxfam which highlights issues with poverty, and in particular problems in the care sector.

The charity says 38 million hours of unpaid care is being carried out every week by women in Ireland.

Jim Clarken CEO of Oxfam Ireland said: “The dramatic inequality is continuing to grow and this year we focused our report on care and care work, and the fact that the majority of this is unpaid or else paid with poverty wages.

“The value of the Irish economy of care work we estimate is about 24 billion euros per year.

Clarken feels that people need to focus on how this sort of work is vital in peoples’ lives.

He said: “It’s crucial to what we do none of us could work none of us could survive if care work wasn’t happening; if the children weren’t being looked or if elderly or sick weren’t being looked after.

“This sort of work is not being adequately acknowledged, awarded or appreciated.”