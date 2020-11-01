Ireland has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world.

The Irish Maternity Indicator System 2019 report shows only two out of three women start breastfeeding their babies before leaving hospital.

The World Health Organisation says half of all newborns should be exclusively breastfed for six months and for breastfeeding to continue as part of the infant’s diet for at least two years.

However, only 13 per cent of Irish babies are breastfed after this period.

Toni Fitzgerald, a Volunteer Breastfeeding Councillor based in Waterford says support groups don’t expect you to have your mind made up yet adding ‘if it is something you would consider or you think you might even like, you can just pop in when you’re pregnant’