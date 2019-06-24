It’s understood the Ireland East Hospital Group are considering a report into the alleged failure of a senior hospital consultant at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

According to the Irish Times the consultant failed to get consent before carrying out gynaecological “exploratory work” on women.

The hospital maintains he should have obtained consent, has sought his suspension and has reported the matter to the Medical Council.

It’s understood the tests were stopped last September after nursing staff raised concerns.

A statement from the Ireland East Hospital Group to Beat news reads:

“I can confirm that a Systems Analysis Review at St Luke’s Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny into this matter was commissioned by the CEO of the Ireland East Hospital Group, the report of which was received by her late last week.

The CEO is currently considering the content of the report which will be shared with patients and appropriate parties in accordance with due process.

We expect that this process will conclude within the next month.”