Ireland is set to be colder than Iceland on tonight as December begins with a cold snap gripping the country.

Temperatures plummeted to minus 2 degrees last night, with frost and fog widespread across the South-East, while Met Eireann have predicted the mercury to fall as low as minus 3 degrees tonight.

The Midlands will experience the coldest conditions, and the AA have advised drivers using affected frosty roads, to slow down and leave plenty of extra room between your vehicle and the one in front.