Photo: Antonio Ronda and Camilla Toledo before the pandemic hit // facebook

An Italian doctor in the country’s coronavirus epicentre says lockdown is the only viable option to properly tackle the disease.

Yesterday the country announced 627 deaths from the virus – the largest daily increase so far – bringing the total to more than 4,000.

11,732 Italians were living in Ireland as per the last census, while there are up to 5,000 Irish living in Italy.

For many of these, returning home isn’t an option.

Wexford native Rachel Cantwell is currently living with her partner in Florence.

“Even though in Ireland it’s not necessarily isolation, just do as much as you can, because if you get to the stage that we are here, it’s really not nice.

“Everybody’s trying to remain positive and come together; (to) speak over the balconies, play music, and it’s beautiful. But the reality is you have a chance to prevent it.

“There are supermarkets open, but again you can only be one person going to a supermarket. You have to wear a mask, you have to be a metre apart.

You get a little number as to say what number you are to walk around the supermarket alone, you enter the shop alone and you leave alone.”

With restaurants and bars closed, it’s particularly tough on those owning their own business.

Antonio Ronda & Camila Toledo, are co-owners of Don Antonio Italian restaurant in Waterford City, who just opened up their first business in November.

Sicilian Antonio, said to Beat News that his thoughts are with friends and family back home.

“The news is really bad, the sanitary system is collapsing. We are expecting the disease of the peak soon, but if it doesn’t happen it’s really really bad.

“Our families are safe at the moment but our communities are not.”

The couple just opened up their first business in November, and now face uncertain times with the restaurant being shut due to social distancing measures.

Now, with nobody allowed inside the restaurant, the couple told Beat News they are now looking into deliveries.

“Hopefully next week we can start on that, obviously in the maximum safety, so no contact between us and our customers.”

Useful information

The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here.

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department.

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms.

HSE Live is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public.

The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024.