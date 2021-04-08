The one-millionth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine has been administered in Ireland today.

The HSE has also confirmed between 180 and 190 thousand doses will be given across the country next week.

But it’ll be late this month or early next month before a quarter of a million jabs are being administered on a weekly basis.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says the programme will ramp up next week.

Today we'll administer our One Millionth #COVID19 vaccine here in Ireland. We expect almost 19% of the eligible population to have received their dose 1 and almost 8% dose 2. This week we administered 98% of vaccines received within the same week. Future is brighter. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) April 8, 2021