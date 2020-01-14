Ireland has ranked 10th out of 36 European countries affected by terrorism in the latest Global Terrorism Index.

The index has found that, though deaths from terrorism has fallen since its 2017 listing, it has found an increase in the number of women involved in terrorist attacks.

Louth woman Lisa Smith is still on bail from Limerick prison under strict conditions, after being charged with membership of ISIS, something she denies.

Ireland ranks below neighbours Britain and France who have already been hit by attacks, both from Islamist and right-wing terrorism, which the Institute of Economics and Peace says is increasing.

80 of the 95 attacks recorded in Britain occured in Northern Ireland, with the Republic ranking ahead of countries like the Netherlands and Finland on the global list, headed by Afghanistan, Iraq, and Nigeria.