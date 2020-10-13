Apple is expected to unveil four new devices when it launches its iPhone 12 later.

The key focus will be on cost and whether or not the new devices have 5G compatibility.

There’ll be basic, Pro and Pro max models.

But Technology Correspondent, Jess Kelly, says they won’t come with one key piece of equipment:

“Apple have insinuated that the new iPhone’s will not come with a charger as part of their environmental efforts.”

“This means that anyone with an iPhone will just be able to use their same cable.”

“If someone is moving from an android device to an iPhone, they will need to buy a separate charger.”