By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident of Criminal Damage

It happened at a house in Kyleeshal yesterday morning at around half-five where the front door of a house was found to be on fire.

The fire caused substantial damage to both the front door and the porch however no one was injured.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Carlow Garda Station.