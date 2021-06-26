By Dean Egan.

Investigations are underway into what has caused an E-coli contamination of the water at Tramore Pier.

The Council says high levels of E-coli and other bacteria have been detected and people are being advised not to use the popular swimming spot.

However, Tramore beach has not been affected.

Pat McCarthy is Senior Engineer for Water Services in the local authority, he says they’re working to find the cause:

“The levels of bacteria and e-coli are such that it’s unsafe for bathing.”

“We will carry out further analysis of the bathing waters and we will remove those signs when the bacteria count improves.”

“We will also look at what are the risks for the receiving waters and see if we can identify the cause”