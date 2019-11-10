Gardaí say they are still appealing for information into the sudden death a young man in Carlow.

25 year-old Aaron Clarke, originally from Leighlinbridge, was discovered in a house near Montgomery Street on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency services arrived.

Gardaí say that they’re still in the early stages of the investigation into the death of the father of two.

It’s understood that a post-mortem examination took place yesterday, but the results have not been disclosed as of yet.

They have re-iterated their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them on 059-913 66 20.