An investigation is underway in Carlow after a house in Bagenalstown was set on fire overnight.

It’s understood the incident happened at Fr. Cummins Park in the early hours of this morning.

Although there was some damage to the front room of the property the blaze was brought under control by fire services.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for anyone who might have information in relation to the incident to contact them on 059 913 66 20.