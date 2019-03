Gardai in Tipperary have begun an investigation following the discovery of an infant with serious head injuries at a house in Horse and Jockey.

The baby boy, who is three months old, was rushed to hospital in Dublin where he is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Gardai are at the scene which has been sealed off, and a forensic examination is underway.

A garda spokesperson said that an investigation is underway into a matter at a location in Tipperary and Tusla have been notified.

