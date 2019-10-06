Gardai have confirmed an investigation is continuing into alleged Garda corruption and ‘wrong doing’ in the south of the country.

It follows newspaper reports that phones and computer records have been seized as part of a criminal investigation.

Today’s Irish Mail on Sunday claims the probe centres on suspected road traffic offences which have not been prosecuted.

The Irish Times reports that the investigation has been extended to examine the actions of several Gardai.

The Department of Justice says it will not comment on what is an ongoing Garda investigation.