An investigation is underway after a train collided with a car in Wexford yesterday afternoon.

At 2:20pm a maintenance train was travelling along Wexford Quay.

Irish Rail says a car at the last minute drove into the yellow box and was struck by the train, which was doing 5 miles per hour, a limit that applies to all trains along the quay.

The line was closed for an hour – the car was damaged – but nobody was injured.

A full investigation has been launched by Irish rail.