A Garda investigation is continuing into a fire at St John’s Foundry at Enniscorthy this morning.

The alarm was raised to Enniscorthy Fire Station at 7am about a blaze at the abandoned building, which was empty at the time.

Two appliances were dispatched and had the fire under control by 11am this morning. Garda crime scene investigators continuing investigations into the source of the blaze, from which there were no injuries.

Gardaí at Enniscorthy have confirmed to Beat News that they have no suspects at present.