A young pony has been stabbed to death at a horse sanctuary in County Longford.

The Hungry Horse Outside sanctuary says someone broke into its yard on Wednesday night and killed the one-year-old animal “in the most brutal way.”

The sanctuary is appealing for information on what it says was a “calculated and planned” attack.

Gardaí have opened an animal cruelty investigation and confirmed that the young foal suffered knife wounds.

“We were shocked with what we found, the Gardaí are investigating what’s going on and the vet has verified that the foal was stabbed.

“We travel the length and breadth of Ireland picking up horses and we’ve never ever, since 2011, witnessed this kind of cruelty.