A suspected arson attack on cars belonging to off-duty Gardaí in Co Louth has been condemned.

The overnight incident was described as “intimidation” by Louth TD Declan Breathnach.

The cars were parked in a private housing estate in Knockbridge and, at this stage, it is thought one was set on fire and this resulted in damage being caused to the cars parked beside it.

The three vehicles belong to off-duty Gardaí.

Deputy Breathnach, who lives in Knockbridge, said: “Intimidation of Gardaí or officers of our State is not something the vast majority of citizens of this State support.

“I condemn such actions by those criminals who’s activity in my area is not reflective of the residents of Knockbridge or Co Louth,” he added.

The Garda Press Office did not confirm who owned the vehicles.

In a statement, it said, ‘Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred to a car at a house in Knockbridge, Dundalk in the early hours this morning.’

It said that no one was injured and investigations are ongoing.