Thousands of suspected counterfeit products have been seized by Gardai as part of an international operation.

It targeted intellectual property rights infringement.

Waterford and Tipperary were both included in the raid.

Investigations also took place in Dublin, Mayo and Laois.

In total, 6,340 suspected counterfeit or copyrighted items were seized

They included computer batteries and accessories, phone parts and accessories, various types of clothing including sportswear and footwear, and illegal set top boxes.