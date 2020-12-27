James Cox

People have to stay within their county from today onwards.

It is part of the Level 5 restrictions that are in place.

People can only leave their county for essential purpose, such as attending medical appointments and travelling to and from work — if they’re providing an essential service.

Attending court, going to a wedding or a funeral, visiting a grave, or for vital family reasons is also permitted.

There are also new restrictions on household gatherings in place from today.

Indoor visits

Indoor visits have been reduced from two other households to one other household up to, and including, New Year’s Eve.

From January 1st, no household visits are permitted in private homes or gardens.

There exceptions for essential family reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.

Meanwhile, hotels are now only allowed to stay open for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Weddings can have 25 guests up until January 2nd and six guests from January 3rd.

Ten people are permitted at funerals while religious services are online only. However, places of worship are open for private prayer.

These restrictions will be in place until at least January 12th.