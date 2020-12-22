Beat News understands that Cabinet has agreed that people can only travel beyond their county until midnight on St. Stephen’s Day.

People will be permitted to stay where they are at that point and can then travel home at a later date. No new inter-county travel will be permitted beyond that movement.

The development follows reports that today’s number of COVID cases could reach or exceed 900.

Ministers have heard cases today could exceed 900.#COVID19 @VirginMediaNews — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) December 22, 2020

It’s being reported that household visits will be reduced to one other household from 27th of December – and no household mixing from New Years Day.

Travel restrictions from Britain will remain until December 31.

1. People can travel beyond county until end of Stephen’s Day.

2. People allowed to stay where they are at that point until returning home but no new inter county travel after that date.

3. Visits from just one other household allowed December 27 @rtenews — Mícheál Lehane (@MichealLehane) December 22, 2020



Restaurants, gastro pubs and hairdressers are to close on Christmas Eve, while the number of wedding guests to be reduced to 6 from January 2nd.

The mood at cabinet this afternoon has been described as sombre.

Restrictions are to be reviewed on Jan 12.